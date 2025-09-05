Are the San Francisco Giants going to be Baseball's 'Cinderella Story' in 2025?
Just a little over a week ago, it was all over for the San Francisco Giants. Their offense was sputtering and injuries and inconsistency were haunting their pitching staff. Many fans had already thrown in the towel on 2025.
Not so fast, said fate. Now, destiny appears to have virtually anointed San Francisco as the team that will prove the adage: Anything is possible in baseball.
After falling four spots back in the National League Wild Card chase, everything seemed to be in disarray. Rafael Devers, acquired from Boston at the trade deadline, was suffering through the worst stretch of his career, and the club kept finding uncanny ways to lose. Some fans were even going on social media, demanding the team fire manager Bob Melvin.
But the clock hasn't struck midnight for the Giants' season just yet. With an amazing stretch of games where they flexed their muscle --- with not only home runs, but in a bench-clearing brawl, as well. The team is playing with fire and passion, and that's been enough to ush them back into the playoff race.
Giants Recent Play has the Fans Believing Again
Going 10-1 in their last 11 games (winning many of those contests in convincing fashion), the team now sits at 71-69. After leapfrogging the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card standings, they only trail the New York Mets by four games, with both teams having 22 games remaining on the schedule. Unfortunately for San Francisco, they have no remaining games against the Bys from the Big Apple, so their destiny isn't totally in their own hands.
The odds are still against the Giants, as they are running out of time on the season. But based on what we've witnessed for the last two weeks, it wouldn't be surprising if this team is being fitted for a glass slipper.
"It's better late than never, I guess," Matt Champman told MLB.com, regarding the team's recent success. "It's been a lot of fun. We obviously hit a rough patch, but I feel like we're really coming into our own right now and playing good baseball. We're really just trying to keep it rolling."