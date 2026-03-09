Giants Star Prospect Parks Harber Impresses with First Spring Training Home Run

San Francisco Giants prospect Parks Harber is doing everything possible to ensure the franchise knows he’s coming soon.

He got the start on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, and he added to his list of spring accomplishments with his first home run, an opposite field shot that tied the game.

While Harber isn’t in line to get an opening day job, with every swing and every game he’s impressing the Giants in ways that could put him on the radar for a swift run through the minor leagues in 2026.

Parks Harber Impressing Giants

Unrelated to his home run on Sunday, Giants farm director Kyle Haines told Baseball America (subscription required) that San Francisco was thrilled to get him into the trade that send reliever Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees in July. He was a player the franchise had been tracking for a while, even though Harber went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2024.

“His name just stayed with us the whole time,” Haines said. “The more we learned about him, the more we really liked him. And since we acquired him, he’s been quite the story. It’s just tough to find the guy who blends plate discipline with just very strong power output numbers.”

Harber is slashing .263/.318/.474 with the home run and four RBI in 11 spring training games. With several Giants off at the World Baseball Classic, it’s afforded Harber more opportunities to play and his usage went up in March. He’s even getting reps in the outfield. As a third baseman, playing corner outfield to improve his versatility is not a stretch. In the minor leagues he’s played both corner infield positions and both corner outfield positions.

Harber, who started his pro career in 2024 in the Yankees’ organization, hasn’t played above High-A Eugene. But he’s hit the ball well at every stop last year, as he slashed .323/.420/.550 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI. It was also a huge jump over his cup of coffee with Class-A Tampa in 2024.

San Francisco is going to give him more rope in Major League spring training to try and super-charge his development in the minor leagues in 2026. He has a shot to start the season at Double-A Richmond and, with a great half-season there, he could earn a spot at Triple-A Sacramento. If he’s there by the end of 2026, he’ll be back in camp in 2027 fighting for a Major League job and not just fighting for camp reps.