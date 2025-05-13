Giants Slugger Regaining All-Star Form After Struggling Start to Season
The San Francisco Giants know that their level of success this season will be tied to how productive their offense can be.
In the early going, it was center fielder Jung Hoo Lee playing at an incredibly high level alongside veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald, buoying the team’s success.
The latter landed on the injured list while the first two have seen their production cool off.
With a need for other players to step up and begin producing, one of the sluggers who has answered the call is outfielder Heliot Ramos.
How Has Heliot Ramos Turned Things Around?
He didn’t make his debut with the team in 2024 until May 8 but performed at such a high level he was selected as a National League All-Star.
In 263 first-half appearances, he had a .298/.365/.523 slash line with 14 home runs, 11 doubles and 46 RBI. His production slipped in the second half in 255 plate appearances with a .242/.278/.417 slash line with eight home runs, 12 doubles with three triples and 26 RBI.
Whatever the reason may have been for the drop-off, whether it was fatigue from playing a Major League schedule or opponents adjusting to his game, optimism was high for Ramos heading into the 2025 campaign.
Unfortunately, that underwhelming production carried into the year.
Ramos had a .222/.280/.370 slash line following a game against the Texas Rangers on April 25. There was rising level of concern with an extended period of struggles.
Can Heliot Ramos Keep Up All-Star Level Production?
But, something clicked since that point.
From April 26 through May 11, Ramos has a .367/.500/.721 slash line with four home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
His total numbers this season are looking more like the All-Star production he had in the first half of 2024 with a .278/.347/.483 slash line. He has a 139 OPS+ and has hit seven home runs with 10 doubles, driving in 19.
Ramos is one of the most important pieces to the puzzle for the Giants to find success on the field.
If he can consistently perform near that All-Star level, San Francisco is a bona fide playoff contender. Should he fall short, it will be another hole in a lineup already featuring plenty for the team to figure out.
For now, they will ride the hot streak.
If the Giants can get Ramos, Lee, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames clicking at the same time with support from Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores, this team has enough offensive firepower to compete.