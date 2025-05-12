Giants Slugger Rehabbing from Injury Could Solve First Base Woes
The San Francisco Giants knew that their lineup would be what determined their team’s level of success during the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are doing what they can to keep pace in the competitive National League West, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have cemented their status as legitimate contenders.
But, with their offense falling into a bit of a slump, they are looking for ways to provide a spark.
Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee has cooled off from his stellar start. As has veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.
Shortstop Willy Adames is showing some signs of life after a brutal start, while Matt Chapman remains an on-base machine and Heliot Ramos has been providing pop with 16 extra-base hits.
But, there are still some massive holes in the lineup that need to be addressed.
Catcher Patrick Bailey is providing no production at the plate, but is such an elite defender, he will remain in the starting lineup.
His struggles at the bat have been matched by LaMonte Wade Jr., who has a .150/.246/.252 slash line through 123 plate appearances with a 46 OPS+.
Wade’s performance has certainly warranted a change, which could be in the horizon with Jerar Encarnacion embarking on a rehab assignment.
Expected to be the team’s designated hitter, Encarnacion fractured his hand right before Opening Day, which required surgery and landed him on the injured list.
With Wilmer Flores thriving in the role, there is no clear path to playing time for the imposing slugger at the Major League level.
What Changes Could Giants Make to Their Lineup?
Which is why, per Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin has said that Encarnacion will receive work at first base during his rehab assignment.
To this point of his career, he has been a corner outfielder and designated hitter. Lacking at-bats to give him at those spots, it makes sense to try him out as a corner infielder to see if they can address one of the holes currently in their lineup.
Flores is capable of playing first base, but the Giants are looking to keep him out of the field as much as possible in an effort to keep him healthy.
Alas, this is a short-term solution to get Encarnacion at-bats at the Major League level because the team’s star prospect, Bryce Eldridge, is rapidly moving through the system and will not be blocked by anyone.
In his career, Encarnacion has eight home runs and eight doubles in 190 Major League at-bats. He was solid in 2024 with a .248/.277/.425 slash line with five home runs and five doubles in 113 at-bats, recording a 99 OPS+.