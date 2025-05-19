Giants Slugger Wilmer Flores Competing With Aaron Judge As Elite Run Producer
After a strong weekend, the San Francisco Giants continue to be a threat in the National League this season.
Despite expectations not being all that high for the Giants, the team is continuing to prove that they might be here to stay in 2025.
This winter, San Francisco didn’t make a ton of upgrades, but the team has performed much better than in years past.
So far, the two most notable additions of Willy Adames and Justin Verlander have been lackluster, but it has been others who have helped step up.
Arguably, the greatest strength of the team has been their bullpen, which has been one of the best in baseball. Furthermore, the top of the rotation, led by Robbie Ray and Logan Webb, has provided the team with a great one-two punch at the top of the rotation.
However, the lineup has been much-improved compared to recent campaigns, helping spur the hot start.
While it has been a team effort, a few players have noticeably stood out.
Who Has Been the Top Run Producer?
Coming into the season, San Francisco was projected to have one of the best left sides of the infield in baseball with Adames and Matt Chapman. However, the offensive results haven’t quite been there for the talented so far, but that hasn’t slowed down the offense all that much.
Despite two of the top players struggling, it has been the bounce-back season from Wilmer Flores that has helped carry the offense as the top run producer.
The veteran slugger has been mostly the designated hitter so far this campaign, with just a handful of starts at first base.
With the need to produce at the plate as the DH, Flores has certainly done that. In 2025, he slashed .258/.324/.454 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI.
His ability to drive in runs has been outstanding this season for the Giants. Even though Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is having a historic start to the year, it is Flores who leads the league in RBI.
After dealing with a knee issue that hampered him in 2024, the slugger has bounced back in a significant way so far. Flores has been a spark for the offense of the Giants and has been very timely with his ability to knock in runs.
Now, whether or not he can sustain this for an entire season has yet to be seen. However, his production at the plate to begin the campaign has been very helpful.