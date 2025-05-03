Grading San Francisco Giants' Biggest Offseason Signings After First Month
While the San Francisco Giants have got off to a great start to the season, a couple of key offseason additions haven’t quite lived up to expectations.
The Giants have emerged as one of the biggest surprises in baseball after the first month with a record comfortably over .500.
San Francisco wasn’t expected to be much more than a mediocre team in 2025 but has proven to be much more.
With new president of baseball operations Buster Posey in charge, the team has seen improvements across the board, but it hasn’t had too much to do with moves made by him this winter.
However, despite some new faces struggling, there is reason to believe that the Giants might be able to sustain this success moving forward. Furthermore, the franchise will remain optimistic that moves made by their new front office will work work.
Here are grades for the two notable offseason signings by San Francisco this winter.
Justin Verlander C-
There was a good amount of risk taken by the Giants when they signed Verlander to a one-year deal. Even though the contract won’t handicap any potential future plans, the future Hall of Famer was coming off a campaign in which he missed a lot of time and was rather ineffective when he was on the mound.
So far, the results for the veteran right-hander have been mixed. While he has pitched a bit better of late, he didn’t get off to a great start. Even though the 4.38 ERA isn't terrible, Verlander has yet to win a game. Considering what he's being paid, that is far from ideal.
While San Francisco certainly wasn’t relying on him to be an All-Star, they likely hope that he can be a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher. His production so far might indicate that he can accomplish that, but there’s reason to be cautious about his outlook.
Willy Adames D-
For years, San Francisco had struggled to bring in top-tier free agents. However, Posey made an early splash and landing the talented slugging shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year deal.
Adames had been one of the best power-hitting shortstops in the game, but as a notoriously slow starter to the season, the numbers so far have been far from ideal. With just two home runs, it’s shocking that the Giants’ offense has performed as well as they have with their big prize in free agency struggling.
Once Adames gets going, this lineup could continue to seem improvements, which with paired with a good rotation and great bullpen early on, should result in more wins for San Francisco.