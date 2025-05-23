Giants Star Jung Hoo Lee Has Cooled Off Tremendously Since Scorching Hot Start
The San Francisco Giants have been able to handle the highs and lows of inconsistency so far this season in order to claw their way to right near the top of the Wild Card standings.
With an offense that has some days that looked like the best in baseball and other days completely anemic, the Giants are going to have to figure out how to play more consistently from here on out.
San Francisco has an impressive group of young outfielders highlighted by perhaps the brightest star on the team in center fielder Jung Hoo Lee.
As an incredible defender at one of the toughest positions in the sport along with a bat that has some serious pop as well, Lee has become one of the favorites from the fanbase this year.
Him winning the fans over was largely fueled by an incredible start to the year, but those numbers on offense have started to cool down.
Jung Hoo Lee Has Struggled a Bit Over Last Month
At his peak, Lee was entering the final weeks of April coming off a split series against the Philadelphia Phillies with an incredible slash line of .348/.403/.652.
Over the last month though while he has still provided elite defense, Lee has come back to earth with a bat in his hands.
In the previous 30 days and 26 games headed into the weekend, Lee has slashed .243/.275/.369, and the last couple of weeks have been even tougher. In the last 12 games, that slash line has dipped to .204/.231/.388.
These are not numbers that are completely disastrous, but they are a far cry from what Lee was able to do over the first month or so of the season.
After suffering a season-ending injury 37 games into his debut season last year, Lee looked over the first month like he had burst onto the scene as the team's biggest superstar.
Though that still could be the case, he has found out over the last month just how difficult every day status in Major League Baseball is, and it may take him some time to adjust.
With numbers on the year overall that are still solid, Lee needs to just keep putting himself in good positions and showing up to the ballpark every day ready to get after it.
The production will follow as long as the young star keeps his head down and doesn't get down on himself.