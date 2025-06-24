Giants Teenage Star Prospect Remains Red-Hot in Arizona
The buzz around San Francisco Giants prospect Jhonny Level continues to get louder.
Level, the 18-year-old phenom from Venezuela, is coming off another terrific week in the Arizona Complex League, one that landed him on the Baseball America Hot Sheet for action last week. The hot sheet includes the 20 best performing prospects of the past week.
This isn’t the first time the publication has pointed at Level. The publication noted that many scouts consider him to be the best prospect in the ACL, and he’s already considered the No. 9 prospect in the organization per Baseball America.
More News: San Francisco Giants Boss Shows Support for Struggling Big Money Veteran
Last week he slashed .353/.435/.882 with three home runs and six RBI. He also scored six runs, walked four times, struck out five times and stole two bases on two attempts.
In one game last week he slammed two home runs, and he moved into a tie for the lead in home runs in the ACL this season.
More News: Giants Veteran Pitcher Has One of MLB's Most Optimized Arsenals
Through 35 games with the ACL Giants, he has slashed .295/.385/.527 with a .912 OPS. He has seven home runs and 23 RBI. He also has seven doubles, a triple, 28 runs, 25 strikeouts, 20 walks and 11 stolen bases.
Baseball America’s scouting report reads like a player that could be a future MLB star. The publication wrote that he has “…loud tools and an even louder bat.” The publication quoted scouts saying that Level has an “…advanced feel for the game.”
More News: Giants Reportedly 'Keeping a Close Eye' on Intriguing Pirates Infielder
Plus, his arm strength would allow him to move to third base, which could come in handy as a long-term succession play to current third baseman Matt Chapman.
Level was one of the higher profile international signings for the Giants in 2024. San Francisco plucked him out of Venezuela for just under $1 million. He earned praise from scouts almost immediately.
The Giants started him with their Dominican Summer League team later that year and he shined, as he slashed .275/.393/.517 with a .910 OPS. He slammed 10 home runs and drove in 46 runs, while also chipping in 11 doubles and one triple. During his time in the DSL, he was named a player of the week.
More News: MLB Insider Reveals San Francisco Giants' Best Strength as Playoff Contender
This year the Giants brought him stateside, and he is hitting well enough to be worthy of a promotion to Class-A San Jose later this year. The ACL wraps up action July 24. San Francisco may decide to keep him there until the season wraps up so he can get consistent at-bats before moving him to San Jose.
But one thing is clear — his talent is overmatching the rookie league pitching he’s faced the past two seasons.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.