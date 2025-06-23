San Francisco Giants Boss Shows Support for Struggling Big Money Veteran
The first big move that San Francisco Giants boss Buster Posey made was to give a large contract to Willy Adames and while the start hasn't been clean, no one is giving up on him yet.
Through his first 77 games with the Giants, Adames has posted a .208/.294/.347 slash line with nine home runs and 33 RBI.
It hasn't been the start that the team or himself had envisioned, but the slugger still has all of the support of his club.
Following Sunday's 9-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, a game in which Adames went yard and cross home plate twice, San Francisco manager Bob Melvin had some nice things to say about his slugger.
"We signed him for a reason. And I know to this point, the offensive numbers haven't looked like what [anyone] expects, but he's also been a second half guy," said Melvin per video from KNBR. "He's gonna pick it up and he's going to be one of those guys that's gonna carry us throughout the rest of the season."
The claim that Adames is "a second half guy" is backed up by history. The numbers say that Adames should be pretty good the rest of the way.
He has a career .229/.305/.414 slash line in the first half. In the second half, those numbers jump up to .264/.338/.458. From July on, he's been very impressive.
Adames has been great over the past 15 days, leading to a lot of excitement. He has posted a .295/.365/.591 slash line with four home runs over the Giants' last 12 games.
He's remained above average in the field. If they get anywhere near that level of offensive performance from him from here on out, he will be one of the best shortstops in baseball.
San Francisco signed him to a seven-year, $182 million contract this past offseason. He is the sixth-highest paid shortstop by AAV and is one of the cornerstones of this offense.
The Giants have been able to compete for the NL West and set themselves up well for the competitive NL Wild Card with Adames struggling for most of the year.
The sky may be the limit if they can get Adames, Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers all working together at the same time.
The good news? This team is now set with that big three for the foreseeable future. It is at least a very solid base for Posey and company to build around.
