Giants Reportedly 'Keeping a Close Eye' on Intriguing Pirates Infielder
The San Francisco Giants shocked the baseball world when they pulled off the blockbuster trade to land Rafael Devers.
In desperate need of more consistent offense, the Giants made their splash that gives them a superstar for the foreseeable future.
Because of that, it's largely expected that San Francisco won't do much ahead of the deadline.
However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that president of baseball operations Buster Posey is potentially monitoring making another move before July 31.
"The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are keeping a close eye on versatile Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who should be available at the trade deadline," the insider wrote.
Adding the 30-year-old would be an interesting decision.
In desperate need of more offense at the second base position following Tyler Fitzgerald's step back compared to what he did in 2024, Isiah Kiner-Falefa doesn't provide that with his OPS+ figure being 12 points below the league average of 100.
However, he has shown the ability to get on base with a .280/.325/.349 slash line.
While he won't bring an element of power to the lineup with just one homer this season and him never reaching the double-digit mark in a single campaign, his versatile defense that previously won him a Gold Glove Award could be enough to cause Posey to add him to the mix.
Kiner-Falefa will become a free agent after the year, so this would only be a rental and likely wouldn't cost much to land him.
With a reduced salary attached to veteran infielder for the remainder of the campaign, don't be surprised if Posey and the Giants make a move for the Pittsburgh Pirates' utility man.
