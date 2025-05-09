How Have the Giants Top Prospects Performed This Season Amid High Expectations?
The San Francisco Giants have been one of MLB's best team so far this season and seem to be set for sustained success.
Most of the Giant's best players are under contract or team control for a while and they have a number of intriguing prospects set to debut over the next few years.
Here is how the top of the San Francisco farm system has performed this year, using MLB.com's prospect rankings:
No. 1 - 1B Bryce Eldridge
Eldridge got a late start on the season after dealing with a left wrist injury that he suffered during spring training. He has been on a solid run since coming back, though.
In 12 games, he has posted a .289/.385/.422 slash line with a home run. He strikes out a fair bit, but his contact and power combination is extremely exciting.
The 20-year-old is still probably another year from his debut, but the Giants will be thrilled to have him taking over first base at some point.
No. 2 - LHP Carson Whisenhunt
Whisenhunt is someone that could realistically get the call up whenever there is a need for another starting pitcher.
The 24-year-old has a 4.14 ERA this season with a 1.216 WHIP and 9.2 K/9. He has walked just six batters in 37 innings.
He will likely get a chance in San Francisco's rotation later in the year.
No. 3 - SS Josuar De Jesus
De Jesus was the top international signing that the Giants made this January and was given the second-highest bonus in the team's history.
He has yet to make his professional debut, but he has five-tool potential and has the makeup of a future superstar at shortstop.
He will probably make his debut some time in June.
No. 4 - OF James Tibbs III
Tibbs was last year's first round pick and has serious power potential. He hit 28 home runs during his last year with the Florida State Seminoles.
His bat is taking a bit longer to adjust to the professional level than Eldridge, posting a .211/.361/.347 slash line in 26 games this year.
One thing that is very promising, is that he has drawn 21 walks while striking out just 17 times.
No. 5 - SS Jhonny Level
Level is just getting his year started in rookie ball and has wasted no time. Through three games, he has a .385/.429/.769 slash line with three doubles and a triple.
He stole 18 bases in 48 games last year, so he will be an fun player to watch in that regard.