Giants Unfortunately Receive Mixed Injury News Regarding Two Key Players
As the San Francisco Giants try to keep their playoff hopes alive, they have received some recent injury updates.
Despite being sellers at the trade deadline, the Giants are still in the mix and could make a push for a playoff spot with some important games coming up. Even though they traded away some talented players, there is still some All-Star caliber talent at multiple levels.
Recently, San Francisco saw an important player go down with an injury, and the news on him isn't good. After leaving early, trying to run out a play at first base, Jerar Encarnacion has been diagnosed with a grade two hamstring strain and will miss anywhere from four to six weeks.
The big right fielder hasn’t played a ton for the Giants in 2025 but figured to be in line to get some more opportunities after the team traded away Mike Yastrzemski. Encarnacion has shown some good power in a small sample size, but his opportunity to prove himself will have to wait.
While the news on their slugger wasn’t great, they did receive an encouraging update on Landen Roupp. The talented right-hander has been on the injured list with an elbow injury but has recently thrown a bullpen and is slated for a rehab start on Sunday.
Overall, there is still plenty of time for San Francisco to make a run in the National League. This is a team with a lot of talent, but they need to stay healthy and go on a run. Getting Roupp back will help, but losing Encarnacion is far from ideal.