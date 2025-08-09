Giants vs. Nationals Saturday Betting Preview - San Francisco seeks 4th straight win
MATCHUP NOTES
The San Francisco Giants (59-57) continue their three-game homestand with the Washington Nationals (45-70) on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET at Oracle Park.
The Giants snapped their eight-game home losing streak in Friday's 5-0 shutout of the Nationals. First baseman Rafael Devers hit a home run in the first inning to get the scoring going and Kai-Wei Teng tossed five scoreless innings of relief for San Francisco.
Bob Melvin's squad seeks its four-game winning streak on Saturday since early July. San Francisco gained a game on New York in the NL Wild Card standings, sitting four back of the Mets for the final playoff spot entering Saturday's action.
PITCHER BREAKDOWN
Rookie left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (1-0, 4.35 ERA) stepped up in his second start against the Mets, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings of a 12-4 victory.
In Whisenhunt's MLB debut against the Pirates, he yielded four runs in five innings of a 6-5 home defeat.
The former East Carolina hurler faces a Washington squad that ranks 19th in batting average against left-handed pitchers at .233.
Brad Lord (2-6, 3.42 ERA) counters for the Nationals, who is coming off a 14-3 loss to the Brewers in his last outing. The right-hander gave up six hits and three runs in 4.2 innings of work, as he has not won a game as a starter since May 1 at Philadelphia.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
Washington has struggled in the first five innings recently, posting an ugly 0-9-1 mark in the last 10 games. In the last 11 games away from D.C., the Nats have led twice in the first five innings.
The Giants have performed well in the first five innings lately, compiling a 9-3-3 record the last 15 games. Eight times in this stretch, San Francisco has scored three or more runs in the first five innings.
PITCHER PROPS
Whisenhunt's pitcher prop is set at 4.5, shaded to the Under at -145 according to DraftKings. In each of his first two starts, Whisenhunt recorded three strikeouts against the Pirates and put up four K's against the Mets.
In Lord's first two starts following the All-Star break, he compiled three total strikeouts against the Reds and Astros. He managed six K's against Milwaukee in his last outing, going Over the total of 3.5. His total headed into today's matchup is 3.5, with the Over set at -155, compared to +120 on the Under.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings opened the Giants as hefty -164 home favorites, while the total is listed at 8.5.
Among all the ugly numbers recently for Washington, the Nats are mired in a 1-11 slump in their last 12 day games.
The Under is 4-0 in the first four matchups between these teams in 2025. Lord has seen the Under hit in the first five innings in each of his last seven starts.
Let's look for another low-scoring battle early on in the first five innings.
BEST BET: Nationals/Giants F5 Under 4.5 Runs (-115)