Giants vs. Nationals Sunday Betting Preview - Who will take the rubber game?
MATCHUP NOTES
The San Francisco Giants (59-58) couldn't get their offense going in a 4-2 home loss to the Washington Nationals (46-70) on Saturday. The Giants fell behind, 4-0 until designated hitter Rafael Devers went deep for a second straight game to break the shutout.
Unfortunately, besides a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, the Giants' offense was limited to less than four runs for the first time in eight games.
Rookie southpaw Carson Whisenhunt struck out a career-high five batters, but also allowed three home runs, including a lead-off solo shot from Nationals' left fielder James Wood.
San Francisco has lost nine of its last 10 games at Oracle Park and seeks its first home series victory since early July against Philadelphia.
Washington picked up its second win in the last 10 games, but the Nats enter Sunday's matchup trying to improve on a 1-8 record in their previous nine series finales.
The Giants and Nationals take the field on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET.
PITCHING MATCHUP
It's been a season to forget for three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.29 ERA), as the Giants have lost 13 of his past 16 starts.
Verlander has pitched better recently, allowing one earned run in his past three starts. Besides beating Atlanta as a +140 road underdog, the 2011 MVP picked up a pair of no-decisions against Pittsburgh in his last two trips to the mound.
At home, Verlander owns an 0-5 record along with a 4.24 ERA. His pitching stats during day starts have been significantly better than when he pitches at night. In eight matinees, Verlander has compiled a 3.60 ERA, compared to a 4.80 ERA under the lights.
MacKenzie Gore (4-12, 4.29) had a career-high 10 victories last season, but the Washington left-hander is suffering through the worst season of his short career.
Gore has been lit up of late, giving up 20 hits and 14 earned runs in his last two starts against the Astros and Athletics. The southpaw is winless in his past four outings with his last victory coming at St. Louis on July 9.
When these teams met in D.C. back in late May, Gore pitched well against the Giants, allowing two hits and one run in six innings of work. Washington lost to San Francisco, 4-0, but Gore racked up nine strikeouts.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Since the All-Star break, Verlander has finished Under his strikeout prop in three of four starts. However, he has hit the Over on his K prop in his last four outings at Oracle Park, capped off by consecutive performances with seven strikeouts apiece.
Gore has not eclipsed his strikeout prop in five of his past six starts, including not striking out a single batter against the Athletics last Tuesday.
FIRST FIVE INNINGS TRENDS
Washington ended a 10-game streak of not leading after five innings on Saturday. The Nats led 3-0 through five innings, which marks the most runs Washington has scored in the first five innings since posting seven runs at Minnesota on July 27.
San Francisco trailed through five innings for only the third time in the last 13 games. Verlander owns a 5-9-5 mark in the first five this season, while the Giants haven't led through five innings in each of his past nine outings at Oracle Park.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Giants as a -137 favorite and the total at eight in Sunday's series finale.
All five meetings between Washington and San Francisco have finished Under the total, while the Giants are 4-0 to the Under in their last four home contests.
The Giants rank last in MLB In batting average against left-handed pitching at .213. San Francisco has lost six of its last seven home games when facing southpaw starters, as the Giants scored two runs or less five times.
BEST BET: Nationals +112