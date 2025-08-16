Giants vs. Rays Saturday Betting Prediction - San Francisco tries to get on track at home
The home woes continued on Friday night as the San Francisco Giants (59-63) dropped a 7-6 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays (60-63).
The Giants have lost 12 of 13 games at Oracle Park since the All-Star break and are 1-14 at home dating back to July 12.
This interleague set continues on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. ET.
BETTING NOTES
The Giants' offense was dreadful in their last series against the San Diego Padres, scoring a total of three runs in three losses.
The good news on Friday is San Francisco's lineup showed signs of life early by scoring six runs in the first three innings. However, the Giants couldn't hold on to a 6-3 advantage and ultimately got outscored 4-0 in the final six innings.
Giants' shortstop Willy Adames hit his 19th home run on the season, but DH Rafael Devers struck out four times. Devers did pick up his only hit in the ninth inning, a leadoff double, but was stranded after the next three batters were retired.
The Rays have won three of their last four games on this current four-city, west coast swing. Tampa Bay's offense has scored seven runs or more in all three victories, compared to putting up at least seven runs once in the previous 15 contests.
PITCHING NOTES
The Giants turn to veteran Justin Verlander (1-9, 4.53 ERA) this evening to stop the bleeding. Verlander recorded his 3,500th career strikeout in his last start against the Nationals, but was roughed up for a season-high 11 hits and five runs in an 8-0 defeat.
For all the struggles Verlander has endured in San Francisco, he actually pitched well in his three previous starts prior to the Washington disaster.
The three-time Cy Young award winner allowed two runs in 10 innings to Pittsburgh, while yielding one hit in five scoreless innings in a 9-3 blowout of Atlanta.
The Giants own a dreadful 1-8 record in Verlander's last nine starts at Oracle Park, as his home ERA jumps to 4.66.
Adrian Houser (6-4, 2.84 ERA) has not been unable to replicate the success he saw in Chicago before getting dealt to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.
The Rays' right-hander posted a 2.10 ERA and 6-2 record with the White Sox but has compiled an 0-2 mark along with a 7.59 ERA in two starts with the Rays.
Houser was lit up for five runs and 11 hits in his Rays' debut against the Angels, followed by giving up four runs in a 6-3 defeat at Seattle.
Houser's best start of the season came against the Giants as a member of the White Sox in late June. He delivered seven scoreless innings and struck out five in a 1-0 home triumph.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Verlander has hit the Over on his strikeout prop in six of his last 10 starts. In each of his past three outings at Oracle Park, Verlander has recorded at least six strikeouts.
Houser has cashed the Over on his K prop in six of seven road starts.
At DraftKings, Houser's strikeout prop is set at 3.5, while Verlander's number is listed at 4.5.
BETTING OUTLOOK
The Giants are listed as -132 home favorites with the total of 8 runs at DraftKings.
This actually sets up nicely for an Under situation on Saturday night by the Bay.
Houser has struggled in two starts with Tampa Bay, but has shut down this San Francisco lineup once this season.
Verlander showed signs of a turnaround before the blowup against Washington.
San Francisco's offense performed well early on Friday before shutting down the final six innings.
Let's go with the Under in Game 2 of this series on Saturday.
BEST BET: Rays/Giants Under 8