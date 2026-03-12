Why the Giants’ Fifth Starter Battle Isn’t Really a Battle This Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants entered spring training with a rotation that was set up with veteran arms.

Workhorse right-hander Logan Webb was at the top, followed by left-hander and former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. After that, two veterans signed to short-term deals have a handle on their jobs in Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle.

As one might expect, the fifth starter job had the potential for competition. Landen Roupp held the job last year, but there were other options, including Hayden Birdsong, Carson Seymour and Carson Whisenhunt.

But, as spring training enters its final two weeks, it’s a battle that hasn’t materialize.

No Competition for Fifth Spot

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there was to be any competition for the fifth spot two factors have effectively ended it. The first is Roupp. He’s been sharp this spring. In three games (two starts) he’s allowed two hits and one run in six innings. He’s struck out six and walked two.

His latest start on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs saw him throw 54 pitches in three innings, giving up two hits and one run. He struck out two and gave up one walk. With likely two starts left in spring training, he could get ramped up to be able to handle five or even six innings in his first start of 2026.

The second factor is that none of the supposed competition has stepped up to push him. Seymour is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA this spring. But he’s only started one of his four games and has allowed eight hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks in 9.1 innings. He’s also struck out eight.

Whisenhunt has a 14.29 ERA in three games (one start) as he’s allowed seven hits and nine earned runs in 5.2 innings. He did throw three scoreless innings in his last start. But he doesn’t have the runway to turn things around before opening day.

Birdsong has a 30.86 ERA in three games (one start) and allowed eight hits and eight earned runs in 2.1 innings. Blake Tidwell could have been a candidate, too. But he has an 11.57 ERA in three games (one start) and has given up six earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Roupp has been excellent, building off his first full season as a starter with a 7-7 record and a 3.80 ERA last season. He struck out 103 and walked 45 in 106.2 innings. He would have made the whole season had he not spent time on the injured list with left knee inflammation and right elbow inflammation.

San Francisco may need Seymour, Whisenhunt, Birdsong or Tidwell down the line. But, for now, the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation hasn’t been a competition at all.