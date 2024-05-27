Guardians Star Makes Bold Statement About San Francisco Giants Legend
The San Francisco Giants have started to play much better recently after beginning the season as one of the most disappointing teams with their poor record in comparison to expectations.
Having won eight out of their last 10 games entering Monday's slate, they got back to .500 and into the playoff picture by being tied for the third Wild Card spot.
As one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball, they're hoping that continues during their six-game homestand against the two best teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees.
While the Giants have become red-hot, perhaps no team in the sport is hotter than the Cleveland Guardians.
Winners of nine in a row coming into Monday, they are 19 games above .500.
It feels like maybe this success might be causing some irrational confidence for some players in that clubhouse, namely Jose Ramirez who had quite an interesting statement about his game and that of a former San Francisco legend.
When talking with host Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Baseball Talk Podcast, the star slugger said, "I'm better than Barry Bonds."
This comes after he walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of the Guardians' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
That gave Cleveland a 5-2 lead, something they ultimately held onto despite a late-inning rally from the Angels.
Hoynes was talking to Ramirez about getting the "Barry Bonds treatment" in reference to his walk when the star infielder responded with his hot take.
Of course, the situation with Bonds and Ramirez was different as the Giants' star was intentionally walked with the bases loaded that brought in a run, while the Angels just pitched around the modern slugger.
What really needs to be discussed is his statement, though.
Ramirez is a really good player. He's earned five All-Star selections and has four Silver Slugger awards to go along with four Top-5 MVP finishes that includes a runner-up.
However, he doesn't even come close to the player Bonds was.
The all-time great won seven MVP awards, 12 Silver Sluggers, eight Gold Gloves when he played the field, was a two-time batting champion, and made the All-Star game 14 times.
Players certainly need to be confident.
But being delusional is a whole different thing.