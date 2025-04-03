History Suggests San Francisco Giants Will Make Deep Playoff Run After Hot Start
The San Francisco Giants have had an exceptional start to the 2025 season, with a 5-1 record through the first two series against the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros.
Despite this, they currently sit in third place among the National League West teams, behind the 8-0 Los Angeles Dodgers and the 7-0 San Diego Padres.
This strong start is a positive sign, though.
Starting with a record above .500 helps to maintain success throughout the season, rather than fighting to get back above that watermark in June and July.
This strong start is also a good thing since it has typically led to deep playoff runs by the team.
Starting 5-1 or better is definitely a rare occurrence for the Giants, with that only having happened four times since 2000 prior to this season.
It's notable that three of their four World Series appearance years are on this list, though it is somewhat interesting that 2012 was not one since they started rather poorly that season.
Regardless, their history with 5-1 or better starts since 2000 is exceptional, with two World Series wins, another appearance and a postseason appearance.
While it is too early to say this strong start is going to lead to clinching a playoff berth, if history is any indication, they could be in a good spot to do so.
The team is hitting the ball well at the top, and while their team batting average is relatively low at .202, they have 10 home runs and 30 RBI to balance it out, which is enormous.
Their pitching has been the key to this success with a combined 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 53 strikeouts to 15 walks and only five home runs allowed.
They have also done a good job improving late in games and making adjustments to counteract their opponents' strengths. This is a key part of being a strong baseball team, and San Francisco has displayed it on many occasions in their few games so far.
It will be intriguing to see if they can manage to continue this through the remaining 156 games so they can get back into the playoffs and follow history with a World Series appearance.