How Heavily Should San Francisco Giants Target Bullpen Help in Offseason?
The San Francisco Giants brought in Blake Snell and Robbie Ray last offseason, but with Snell opting out of his deal, the Giants will need to upgrade even more at the rotation. However, they also need to look hard at the bullpen. They had pitchers both breakout and take a step back, and there are plenty of options in the reliever market that could help lock down the later innings.
Ryan Walker broke out in a big way, posting a 1.91 ERA with a 11.1 K/9 and took over the closer role late in the season. A late bloomer, the 28-year-old has been great in both seasons in San Francisco. Because he ended the season as the closer, it's likely he's slotted for that role still, but that will be seen in Spring Training.
The big concern for the bullpen is Camilo Doval. A year after making the All-Star team, the flamethrower took a huge step back, posting a 4.88 ERA in 62 games and was even demoted back to Triple-A.
While Tyler Rogers was fantastic again, Doval's struggles are a huge concern going forward. The 27-year-old walked nearly six batters per nine innings, and the Giants may feel they can't rely on him in high leverage situations.
San Francisco needs to add another bullpen arm this offseason.
This is where the open market comes into play. The relief market this year is loaded, starting with Tanner Scott. The lefty made his first All-Star team in 2024, posting a 1.75 ERA in 72 games, making him the top closer on the market. While he may be on their radar, it's probable he gets out of their price range.
Scott isn't the only great reliever on the market, though. Jeff Hoffman has had two straight great seasons, even making the All-Star team in 2024 and finished the year with a 2.17 ERA and 12.1 K/9. Spotrac has his market value sitting around two years, $12 million, extremely affordable for a reliever that strikes a ton of batters out.
Clay Holmes will also hit the open market, but like Scott, may be too expensive.
Some other intriguing names include A.J. Minter and Paul Sewald. Minter has been one of the steadier left handed relievers in the league, but is coming off an injury. He could be signed at a lower cost given his rehab.
The same could be said for Sewald, who dealt with not only a neck injury, but poor performance.
One other big name who will undoubtedly have a bidding war attached to him is Devin Williams. Although he is not a free agent until 2026, the Milwaukee Brewers have said that he will be available via trade during the offseason.
The Giants may not have the assets to trade for him, but Williams should be made a priority, as he has been one of the best relievers in baseball since 2020.
This offseason is pivotal for San Francisco. A whole new regime coming in after a dissapointing season with a nice roster, they will need to look to upgrade in any way they can. It starts with the rotation, but given how much the team used the bullpen last season, an upgrade there would be huge.