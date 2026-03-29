Giants Tie Franchise Shutout Record Before Finally Scoring First Run of Season

The San Francisco Giants have already set a couple of Major League records after being shut out in each of their first two games of the season.

So, what’s one more milestone before finally scoring the first official run of 2026?

The Giants faced the New York Yankees in their series finale at Oracle Park on Saturday. Yankees right-hander Will Warren was on the bump, and he shut out the Giants for the first two innings of the game. That marked 20 straight innings without a run to start the season for San Francisco. Guess what? That tied a franchise record, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on X (formerly Twitter).

The Giants set that record for most innings to start a season without a run in 1909. Then, the 2026 Giants avoided breaking the record by scoring their first run of 2026 in the third inning.

Giants Finally Score a Run

Matt Chapman knocks in the Giants' first run of the season 🥳pic.twitter.com/qFW9cADJsF — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 29, 2026

The third inning began with Jung Hoo Lee hitting a double to right field. Hits and baserunners have been precious commodities for San Francisco this week. But, this time the Giants didn’t keep the fans waiting. The next batter, Matt Chapman, singled to center field and scored Lee, which cut New York’s lead at the time to 2-1.

San Francisco was coming off setting two franchise records in the first two games, both of which also turned out to be Major League firsts. The Giants were shut out in both games, which had never happened in franchise history. The Giants first started playing in 1883. San Francisco also had just four hits combined in the first two games, which is their worst total for the first two games of any season.

Then, the Associated Press reported that the Giants were the first team in history to begin a season with two shutout losses and five or fewer hits combined.

San Francisco’s offense must take some of the blame, though manager Tony Vitello tried to deflect blame to himself after Friday’s loss. Along with the four hits, San Francisco hitters drew only four walks, went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners in the first two games. San Francisco couldn’t capitalize on what they got in those games and lost by a combined score of 10-0.

The good news is that San Francisco got started early in the game on Saturday as they tried to win its first game of the season. Through three innings the Giants had four hits and, thankfully, one run.