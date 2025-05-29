How Is Giants Bullpen Order Affected by Changing Closers?
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants made the change to put Camilo Doval back into the closer role amid Ryan Walker's struggles, but they made it official after Wednesday's loss.
One can only wonder what this bullpen might look like if both are performing well at the same time.
Last year, when Doval was going through the worst season of his career that resulted in a 4.88 ERA and demotion to the minors at one point, Walker looked like a future star with his sizzling 1.91 ERA.
But this year, the trend has switched, with Doval regaining his past form and Walker struggling.
With the closer role now being changed, how that impacts the Giants remains to be seen, but it does suggest there will be some adjustments to how other relievers are going to be used.
Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn took a look at the bullpen and how everyone might be utilized, listing who he believes will be the high-leverage guys and when each arm might get deployed.
"Expect Walker to serve primarily as a seventh or eighth inning guy going forward ... Doval has to top the list with Tyler Rogers right behind him as the ever-reliable eighth inning man. Also, Randy Rodríguez has firmly implanted himself among the team's high leverage arms with his fantastic start to the season," he wrote.
That seems about right.
While Bob Melvin is moving away from Walker in the closer role, that doesn't mean he won't use him in other high-leverage situations in hopes that he can find his past shutdown capability.
If that happens, then this bullpen -- which already has the best ERA in baseball (2.48) -- will be even better.
As far as the others go, San Miguel believes Erik Miller could also be a high-leverage option if that part of the opposing order is left-handed heavy. But he likely will mainly be used in low-leverage situations alongside Spencer Bivens, Jordan Hicks and Tristan Beck.
The Hicks angle is inriguing.
He's getting paid a lot of money to be just a long relief guy, so he could be someone who sees his role change at some point if he can find his way in the bullpen again.
But the story is Doval being moved back into the closer role, something that could help this staff perform even better if Walker discovers last year's form.