San Francisco Giants Manager Bob Melvin Announces Seismic Change to Bullpen Roles
The San Francisco Giants have made some major changes to their bullpen recently, some because of ineffective play and others out of necessity.
With Jordan Hicks struggling in some facets as a starter, the Giants decided to move him back to the bullpen, swapping roles with Hayden Birdsong. The young flamethrower had excelled as a multi-inning reliever, but was moving back into the rotation.
When Justin Verlander went on the injured list, someone needed to step into his role.
San Francisco decided to tab Kyle Harrison, who was promoted when Lou Trivino was designated for assignment, to take his place.
Harrison lost his job in the rotation during spring training, where he was beaten out by Landen Roupp, who has held the spot since.
Roupp took the mound on Wednesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers, suffering the loss after four innings of work.
He was charged with one earned run, but surrendered four, with the Giants losing 4-3 and being swept by the American League Central contenders.
In relief of Roupp, manager Bob Melvin turned to Randy Rodriguez for two innings, Tyler Rogers for one and Ryan Walker for one.
After the game in the clubhouse, he was asked about why Walker came into the game for the eighth inning and Erik Miller was preparing to pitch had he been needed in the ninth inning.
Melvin revealed that there are some more changes coming to the bullpen pecking order, with Camilo Doval being reinserted as the team’s closer.
Camilo Doval and Ryan Walker Are Swapping Spots in Giants Bullpen
He revealed that it was a decision made a few days ago and that Walker is fine with the role change, just wanting to do whatever he can to pitch and help the team win games.
Doval, an All-Star in 2023, was one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball heading into the 2024 campaign when the wheels came off.
He struggled mightily with a 4.88 ERA after not recording an ERA above 3.00 in his first three campaigns in the Major Leagues.
That opened the door for Walker, who put together a historic 2024 season but has not been the same thus far in 2025.
He has had a few hiccups, producing a -0.4 bWAR with a 4.95 ERA after Wednesday’s scoreless outing with 19 strikeouts in 20 innings.
Doval, on the other hand, has regained the dominant for he showcased prior to 2024.
He has a 1.16 ERA across 23.1 innings with 20 strikeouts.
San Francisco has had one of the most productive bullpens in baseball to this point, even with Walker’s struggles. Hopefully, this change can help him get on track and Doval continues throwing well to close out wins.