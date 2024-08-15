How San Francisco Giants Invigorated Top 30 Prospect Rankings With Draft, Trades
When MLB Pipeline dropped its latest Top 30 prospect list for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday it took on a different look.
Yes, first baseman Bryce Eldridge was still at the top and led three Giants prospects into the Pipeline’s Top 100 players.
But, San Francisco had six new players in the Top 30, thanks in part to its work in the draft, on the trade market and even through minor-league signings.
First, the MLB draft, which was last month during All-Star Weekend. The Giants put together a haul at the top, as four of their selections ended up in the new Top 30.
Outfielder James Tibbs III, the Florida State outfielder selected in the first round, not only was No. 3 in the Top 30 but slipped into the overall Top 100 as well. He was one of the top power hitters in the college game last season and helped the Seminoles to the College World Series.
Another outfielder, Dakota Jordan, was the Giants’ fourth-round pick and was ranked No. 5 in the Top 30.
Third baseman Robert Hipwell, San Francisco’s sixth-round pick, and outfielder Jakob Christian, the Giants’ fifth-round pick, were ranked No. 22 and No. 23, respectively.
A trade brought the Giants a new pitcher. Jacob Bresnahan, a left-hander, came to San Francisco in the trade that sent Alex Cobb to Cleveland. Bresnahan was ranked No. 20 and it will take him a while to get to the bay area, as the 19-year-old is projected to reach the Majors in 2028.
Trent Harris is the Giants’ No. 19 prospect and he joined the organization as a minor-league signing in 2023. He wasn’t drafted, as he played his college baseball at UNC Pembroke, a Division II school in Pembroke, N.C.
This is encouraging for the system, as it shows that San Francisco is not only exploring every avenue for talent but is landing those punches, so to speak.
Three prospects in the Top 30 are in the Majors now and at least two could graduate before the rankings are redone next spring.
Starting pitcher Hayden Birdsong moved up from No. 6 in the preseason to No. 2 and he is currently in the Giants’ rotation. Reliever Landen Roupp is No. 14.
Outfielder Grant McCray, at Triple-A Sacramento, was selected by the Giants to be called up on Wednesday.
San Francisco also has five other Top 30 prospects at Triple-A waiting for their chance.
San Francisco Giants Top 30 Prospects
(per MLB Pipeline as of Aug. 13)
1. Bryce Eldridge, 1B
2. Hayden Birdsong, RHP
3. James Tibbs III, OF
4. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP
5. Dakota Jordan, OF
6. Rayner Arias, OF
7. Joe Whitman, LHP
8. Walker Martin, SS
9. Mason Black, RHP
10. Reggie Crawford, LHP
11. Grant McCray, OF
12. Maui Ahuna, SS
13. Aeverson Arteaga, SS
14. Landen Roupp, RHP
15. Trevor McDonald, RHP
16. Jhonny Level, SS
17. Diego Velasquez, SS/2B
18. Wade Meckler, OF
19. Trent Harris, RHP
20. Jacob Bresnahan, LHP
21. Jack Choate, LHP
22. Robert Hipwell, 3B
23. Jakob Christian, OF
24. Yohendry Sanchez, C
25. Jonah Cox, OF
26. Carson Seymour, RHP
27. Jose Ortiz, OF
28. Bo Davidson, OF
29. Oliver Tejada, OF
30. Josh Bostick, RHP