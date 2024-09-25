How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Diamondbacks Tuesday, Channel, Stream, Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off their fourth straight win after taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener on the road 6-3. The team, now 78-79, looks to return to .500 and remain there for the rest of the season.
San Francisco will turn to staff ace Logan Webb (12-10) to keep the winning streak alive. The 27-year-old veteran has struggled lately over his last five starts. Since his start at the end of August, he has gone five consecutive outings, allowing three or more earned runs. In his last appearance, he picked up a no decision against the Baltimore Orioles, where he went five innings and allowed three runs. Webb picked up eight strikeouts in the in start.
Webb will face right hander Brandon Pfaadt (10-9. 4.66), who will be making his 31st start of the season. The former Bellarmine University pitcher bounced back in his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 25-year-old went seven strong innings against the NL Central leaders allowing only one run and picking up 12 strikeouts, a career high.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 RF Mike Yastrzemski
2 DH Heliot Ramos
3 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 LF Michael Conforto
6 C Patrick Bailey
7 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
8 CF Grant McCray
9 2B Brett Wisely
The lineup will look to continue the hot bats in this latest winning streak, including last night where the Giants picked up three home runs in the win. Matt Chapman recorded the first inside the park homer for San Francisco on Monday since 2017. Over his last 15 games, the Giants third baseman has hit .268/.317.679 with six home runs and 11 RBI. He will bat in the clean up spot on Tuesday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks
1 RF Corbin Carroll
2 2B Ketel Marte
3 DH Joc Pederson
4 1B Christian Walker
5 LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
6 CF Jake McCarthy
7 3B Eugenio Suarez
8 C Gabriel Moreno
9 SS Geraldo Perdomo
The first pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET in Phoenix at Chase Field. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and Arizona Diamondbacks TV.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!