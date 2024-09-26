How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Diamondbacks Wednesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off their fifth straight win after taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the series 11-0. They will look for another series win as they try to spoil postseason chances for their division rivals.
San Francisco will turn to rookie Mason Black (1-4, 5.88) to keep the winning streak alive. The 24-year-old will be making his eighth start of the season for the Giants. In his last outing, Black picked up his first career win against the Kansas City Royals after one his best starts since making his MLB Debut this past May. The former Leigh pitcher threw 5.2 shutout innings and picked up four strikeouts.
Black will face Arizona staff ace Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74) as the team looks to get back on track and remain in the National League Playoff race. The 29-year-old is also coming off a victory in his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers. It wasn’t his best outing, however, as Gallen went five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. He picked up five strikeouts and only allowed one walk.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 RF Mike Yastrzemski
2 LF Heliot Ramos
3 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 DH Michael Conforto
6 C Patrick Bailey
7 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
8 CF Grant McCray
9 2B Brett Wisely
For the second time in less than a week the Giants picked up five home runs in a game. They did so in last nights victory when five different San Francisco players sent one over the wall at Chase Field. Rookie shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald continues to impress since debuting for the team as he picked up his 15th of the season in the series opener.
Pending free agent Michael Conforto also was one of the five Giants to hit a homer on Tuesday night, marking his 20th of the season. It is now the fourth time in his career the 31-year-old has reached the milestone and the first time since 2019.
Arizona Diamondbacks
1 RF Corbin Carroll
2 2B Ketel Marte
3 DH Joc Pederson
4 1B Christian Walker
5 LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
6 CF Jake McCarthy
7 3B Eugenio Suarez
8 C Gabriel Moreno
9 SS Geraldo Perdomo
The first pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET in Phoenix at Chase Field. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and Arizona Diamondbacks TV.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!