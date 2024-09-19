How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Orioles Thursday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants will look for the series sweep on Thursday as they conclude their meetings with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The team has impressed over the last two games, distancing themselves from the four-game losing streak they entered Baltimore with and outscored the Orioles 15-3 so far in the series. The team is fresh off a 5-3 victory on Wednesday to move the Giatns record to 74-78, four games within .500.
San Francisco will turn to their ace Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53), who once again is having another brilliant season on the hill for the Giants but has struggled somewhat as of late. The right-hander is coming off his second-shortest outing of the season, going only four innings and picking up the loss against the San Diego Padres. His road splits on the season do not favor the Rocklin, CA native as he is posting a 4.30 ERA away from Oracle Park. Nearly two runs more per nine innings compared to his numbers at his home ballpark.
He will face right-hander Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.35), who has been solid for the Orioles since his arrival to the team at the MLB Trade deadline. Since being traded to Baltimore from the Tampa Bay Rays, the 30-year-old has posted a 5-2 record and a 2.22 ERA across seven starts for Baltimore. However, as of late, the Orioles offense has struggled to give the veteran pitcher any run support over his past few starts
The Giants offense continues to surge in the first series of the team's final road trip of the season. With the addition of nine more hits on Wednesday, San Francisco moved to 19 on the series and is 7 for 15 (.466) with runners in scoring position (RISP).
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1.) RF Mike Yastrzemski
2.) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
3.) DH Jerar Encarnacion
4.) LF Michael Conforto
5.) SS Tyler Fitzgerald
6.) C Patrick Bailey
7.) CF Grant McCray
8.) 3B Casey Schmitt
9.) 2B Donovan Walton
For good reason, Mike Yastrzemski will be back in the leadoff spot for the Giants tonight. Just when you thought he couldn’t do any better with a leadoff home run in the opener on Tuesday night, the former Orioles outfielder did it again in the second game of the series. Yastrzemski sent one deep off Albert Suárez on the second pitch of the game on Tuesday, only to outdo himself Wednesday as he took the opening pitch yard against Orioles Dean Kremer.
Baltimore Orioles
1.) SS Gunnar Henderson
2.) CF Cedric Mullins
3.) DH Anthony Santander
4.) LF Colton Cowser
5.) C Adley Rutschman
6.) 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7.) RF Heston Kjerstad
8.) 2B Jackson Holliday
9.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and MASN.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!