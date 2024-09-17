How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Orioles Tuesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series on the road with the Baltimore Orioles. After Sunday's loss in the series finale to the San Diego Padres in extra innings, the Giants recorded their fourth loss in a row and brought their record to 72-78, six games under .500.
San Francisco will turn to Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52) for a solid start on Tuesday. The left-hander is coming off a five-inning, 95-pitch performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he was awarded his third win of the season. He picked up eight strikeouts in the Giants 13-2 victory.
He will face right-hander Albert Suárez (8-5, 3.39) of the Orioles. Suárez was a member of the Giants major league roster in 2016 and 2017 after signing a minor league deal with the organization in December 2015. After his stint in San Francisco, he did not appear in MLB again until this season with Baltimore. Since then, he has taken over a role in the starting rotation as the Orioles deal with many injuries to their pitching staff.
The Giants offense will look to improve at the plate as they have recently struggled to put traffic on the basepaths. Across the last seven games, San Francisco has a .596 team OPS, second worst in the National League and fourth lowest in baseball.
Here are tonight's starting lineups:
San Francisco Giants
1.) RF Mike Yastrzemski
2.) SS Tyler Fitzgerald
3.) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4.) LF Heliot Ramos
5.) DH Michael Conforto
6.) C Patrick Bailey
7.) CF Grant McCray
8.) 2B Donovan Walton
9.) 3B Brett Wisely
Giants catcher Patrick Baily has been on a hot streak as of late. In his last five games he his hitting .429/.429/.571 and has only struck out once in his last 14 plate appearances.
Baltimore Orioles
1.) LF Austin Slater
2.) C Adley Rutschman
3.) SS Gunnar Henderson
4.) RF Anthony Santander
5.) DH Eloy Jimenez
6.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
7.) CF Cedric Mullins
8.) 1B Coby Mayo
9.) 2B Livan Soto
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and MASN2.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!