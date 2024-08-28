How to Watch, Stream San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday
The San Francisco Giants are going to need to get very hot down the stretch of the season to get into the MLB postseason. Coming into today's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Giants are 67-66 and are 5.5 games out of a Wild Card position.
Yesterday, they were able to keep pace in the race, defeating the Brewers by a final score of 5-4.
Game two of the series will take place tonight at 8:10 p.m. EST.
Both teams are loaded with great talent, but Milwaukee happens to be a serious contender in the National League. They hold a 75-56 record and a huge lead at the top of the NL Central. San Francisco badly needs another win, but defeating the Brewers is not an easy task.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure that they catch the game this evening.
How to Watch Giants at Brewers
Game Day: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Television: BSWI
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Tonight's matchup will feature a very intriguing pitching face-off.
The Giants will give the starting nod to 23-year-old Kyle Harrison. He has made 22 starts this year, compling a 7-5 record to go along with a 4.00 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, a 2.8 K/BB ratio, and 117.0 innings pitched.
As for Milwaukee, 28-year-old veteran Freddy Peralta will get the call. In 26 starts this season, Peralta has gone 8-7 with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 142.1 innings pitched.
Clearly, it's a fairly even pitching matchup. Both are quality pitchers, but each lineup will have chances to score runs. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.