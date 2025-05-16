Giants Baseball Insider

Inaugural 'Rivalry Weekend' Begins with Giants Taking on The Athletics

While the The Athletics no longer reside in the Bay, the San Francisco Giants may stand as their last true rival

Dalton Rice

May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) signs an autograph for a fan before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park
May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) signs an autograph for a fan before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Athletics in MLB's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, leaving fans scratching their heads with more entertaining matchups with division rivals being in the cards for San Francisco.

MLB went for more geographical rivalries than historical ones, with San Francisco's biggest rival, the Dodgers, taking on the Angels and the San Diego Padres facing the Seattle Mariners. The Giants were tasked with facing the A's, who they faced in the "Bay Bridge Series" back in the 1989 World Series where the then Oakland team swept the Giants. All-time, the A's hold an 89-79 record against San Fran.

Matt Chapman celebrates a home run with his Oakland teammates
Sep 19, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) is greeted after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Current day, the biggest ignition to the rivalry is Matt Chapman's presence in San Francisco. Drafted by the A's in the first round of the 2014 draft, Chapman was a bright spot on some of the best Oakland teams of the century, seeing only one losing record in his time there. Chapman spent five seasons in Oakland, winning three of his five Gold Glove Awards while donning the green and gold.

Chapman was sent to the Blue Jays in March of 2022 for a package of prospects, including Gunnar Hogland, who made his MLB debut on May 2. The two-time Platinum Glove Award winner signed with the Giants after two years in Toronto and was rewarded with a six-year, $151 million extension during his first full season in the Bay. Chapman has a career .267 average with three homers and seven RBI against his former team in 13 meetings.

A fan section holding a "Chappy's Parking Spot" sign in support of Matt Chapman in Oakland in 2019
Apr 19, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics fans display a sign for third baseman Matt Chapman (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Oakland Coliseum / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Giants have Logan Webb (4-3, 2.60 ERA), Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.95 ERA), and Justin Verlander (0-3, 4.31 ERA) named as starters for the weekend, while the A's have yet to name any pitchers. Osvaldo Bido, JP Sears, and Luis Severino would be lined up to take the mound.

First pitch against the A's comes in at 10:15 pm EST on Friday night, with the Giants getting a day of rest while the Athletics finish up a series at Dodger Stadium tonight.

