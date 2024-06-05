Injured Cy Young Winner Makes First Pitches During Giants Rehab Start
Robbie Ray — who hasn’t thrown a pitch in the Majors since he suffered an elbow injury last April — got his first live pitches in during his first rehab inning on Tuesday night with the San Francisco Giants’ Arizona Complex League team.
Ray suffered a torn flexor tendon in his left elbow in his first start with the Seattle Mariners last season and ended up having Tommy John surgery, which ended his campaign.
The Giants rolled the dice on Ray, dealing Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani, and cash considerations to the Mariners in January, even though San Francisco knew the 31-year-old would not be ready to pitch until the season’s second half.
So his appearance with the ACL Giants, a game against the ACL Mariners — which carried with it a bit of irony — marked a significant step for Ray, who won the 2021 Cy Young award.
He was only set to pitch one inning and he was sharp. He gave up one hit and struck out the remaining three hitters he faced. He gave way to another injured pitcher, Keaton Winn, after the first inning.
Ray’s return, even if it’s after the All-Star Break in July, would be welcome. San Francisco placed their other Cy Young winner acquired this offseason, Blake Snell, on the injured list for the second time this season after he strained his left groin in his last start.
Winn is on the injured list with a right forearm strain that the Giants hope allows him to return sometime this month.
Another potential starter, right-hander Alex Cobb, is on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from left hip surgery and a shoulder issue that has delayed his return.
How much of an impact Ray could have is not clear. But he has a track record that could help bolster the Giants if they’re in the playoff race when he returns.
Ray has a 74-71 career record with a 3.96 ERA in stints with Detroit, Arizona, Toronto and Seattle. With the Mariners in 2021 he won the American League Cy Young award with a 13-7 record and an AL-low 2.84 ERA in 32 starts. He led the Majors with 248 strikeouts and finished 15th in AL MVP voting.
Ray is signed through the 2026 season but has an opt-out after this season if he wants to explore free agency.