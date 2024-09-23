Insider Gives Options for San Francisco Giants To Replace Farhan Zaidi With
The San Francisco Giants are expected to make a decision on Farhan Zaidi's future in the coming days.
Zaidi's contract will end at the conclusion of the season, despite previous reports suggesting he was under contract until 2026.
While the Giants have attempted to better their roster, and have made a few impressive moves during his time with the club, he hasn't done what's needed of him.
The past few years have been a disappointment for San Francisco, which is an issue with the history of this ball club.
The Giants are one of the best franchises in Major League Baseball, and ultimately, any season that doesn't end in a World Series will be viewed as a down one.
Is Zaidi the only one to blame? Perhaps not, but that's part of his gig. When things go wrong, he'll always be looked at first.
That's why San Francisco has such a tough decision to make.
Do they sign him to another contract that has multiple years on it?
The chances of him taking a contract for just one season wouldn't make sense for either side, so this could potentially be a long-term commitment.
In the event that the Giants decide to part ways with their President of Baseball Operations, they'd have a massive hole to fill.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today listed two potential candidates for his replacement.
"If the San Francisco Giants dismiss Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations, at the season’s conclusion, look for them to reach out to former Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng and Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine as potential replacements. The Giants have missed the postseason in all but two years since winning the 2014 World Series."
If San Francisco feels comfortable with either Kim Ng or Thad Levine, then that's what they should do.
However, it's important for them to think about how big of an offseason this is.
Will a new President of Baseball Operations come in and be aggressive?
That's been the case in many scenarios, but the moves also have to be smart ones. Spending money just to spend isn't a good tactic and one the Giants can't make.
There's a lot to think about.
Unfortunately, this only adds to an offseason that was already viewed as a big one.
Only time will tell what they decide to do, but expect the announcement to come shortly as they head into the offseason.