Could San Francisco Giants Move On From President If They Miss Playoffs?
The San Francisco Giants have been much better as of late than they were at the start of the season, but has it been enough to save their President's job?
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly looked around the league to summarize each team's season in one sentence. Here's what he had to say for San Francisco:
"The Giants are playing for Farhan Zaidi's job."
Zaidi has been the President of Baseball Operations in San Francisco since 2018. He won the MLB Executive of the Year Award in 2021, but now his job security is in question.
So far, the team is back into the playoff race while sitting at 29-28 and the owners of a Wild Card spot. This is thanks to their red hot past two weeks with a record of 9-3.
Still there have been some very questionable signings from this past offseason that have not panned out at all.
Blake Snell was given a two-year, $62 million contract back in March and has been terrible in a Giants uniform. He started late, missed time with injury and has been shelled each time he's taken the mound.
In five outings and 19 innings of work, he has a sky high 10.42 ERA and 2.00 flat WHIP. Those numbers are not acceptable for any pitcher, much less a reigning Cy Young winner making $31 million this past season.
The other very bad signing this past offseason was Jorge Soler. He was given a three-year, $42 million deal through the 2026 season in hopes of him providing the same pop that he did with the Miami Marlins last season.
Through 45 games this season, he's slashing .201/.286/.354 in his worst year since 2017.
Matt Chapman got off to a rough start this season, but has been much better over the San Francisco hot streak, making the signing look a little less awful. Over the past two weeks, he's slashing .356/.473/.689. That has brought his season averages back up to a more normal level for his career.
While it might seem like a bit of an overreaction to move on because of a couple of bad signings, the state of the roster overall is uninspiring. It's a group of solid players that are lacking superstars to take them over the top.
The Giants organization may not move on from him if this season takes another down turn, but his seat will certainly begin to heat up.