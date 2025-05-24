Key Stat That May Explain Giants Star's Concerning Drop in Production
The San Francisco Giants made a massive commitment to shortstop Willy Adames in the offseason, hoping he could help elevate the team to the next level.
A seven-year, $182 million contract was agreed upon between both sides, the largest deal in franchise history.
Expectations were high for Adames, who was coming off a career season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. He hit 32 home runs with 33 doubles and 112 RBI, all single-season highs, heading into free agency on a high note.
To top things off, he also stole 21 bases. In the rest of his career, spanning six years, he stole only 30.
One of the most productive shortstops in baseball, the Giants were excited to add him to their left side next to third baseman Matt Chapman, another impact performer.
Unfortunately, Adams hasn’t lived up to expectations yet, struggling to find his groove with a new team.
Through 50 games and 221 plate appearances, he has a .214/.294/.352 slash line with an OPS+ of 86. If that continues, it would be his lowest mark in a season in his career.
What could be contributing to Adames’s struggles at the plate this year?
How Much Has Willy Adames' Swing Speed Fallen with Giants?
As shared by Owen Poindexter of The Athletic (subscription required), the star shortstop has experienced one of the steepest drops in swing speed in the MLB in 2025 compared to what he produced in 2024.
He was swinging incredibly hard last year at 73.6 mph, generating a ton of “fast swings” to produce at a high level. Those swings are far and few between in 2025, with his swing speed dropping by 1.7 mph to 71.9 mph.
Could San Francisco have fallen victim to a player stepping up for a payday, providing production that is a mirage?
“Willy Adames stole bases like never before in his contract year last season. Was he also swinging harder with his eye on the prize? His bat speed jumped 1.1 mph from 2023 to 2024, making this year’s drop look more within his natural range,” Poindexter wrote.
Both are concerning developments for the Giants since the expectation was for Adames to anchor their lineup as a leading man, not sinking the overall production.
That certainly isn’t what San Francisco paid for, especially when taking into account his struggles defensively. Prior to his defensive performance falling off a cliff in 2024, he was solid with the glove, but he is trending in the wrong direction again in 2025.
It is something worth keeping an eye on with Adames showing signs of life at the plate in May, but his overall impact not being at the level the team needs.