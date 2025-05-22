Newest Giants Superstar Yet to Pay Dividends Offensively This Season
The San Francisco Giants are continuing to play very well with the summer quickly approaching, and they are proving to be a legitimate threat in the National League West.
This season, the Giants have easily been one of the most surprising teams in baseball after hovering around the .500 mark for the last several years.
Now, they are eight games over the .500 mark and are battling with some of the best teams in the league that reside in their division.
It has been a fairly complete team effort to get to the this point, but the bullpen has been leading the way as one of the best units in baseball.
Furthermore, the lineup has been much improved compared to 2024. However, one of their top players has yet to find his groove consistently.
Which Player Has Struggled So Far?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the signing of Willy Adames not quite paying off yet for the Giants.
“It has looked like a less regrettable move in recent weeks than it did one month into the season, but the Giants haven't exactly gotten immediate dividends on their seven-year, $182M investment in Willy Adames," he wrote.
Easily the most significant signing for San Francisco this past winter, the talented shortstop might not have been selected to an All-Star Game yet in his career, but he was one of the best players available in free agency.
Landing notable names has been an issue for the Giants in recent offseasons, but they were able to convince Adames to sign a lucrative, long-term deal.
Despite being one of the best slugging shortstops in baseball the last couple of years, he is off to a slow start and struggling to contribute.
This campaign, he has slashed .214/.292/.352 with five home runs and 23 RBI.
The numbers are certainly disappointing, and likely concerning for San Francisco.
Due to the long-term nature of the contract, the franchise would have liked to see him get off to a strong start, but that has not been the case.
Surprisingly, even though he was brought in to spark the offense, others around him have stepped up in a significant way. Wilmer Flores is having a career year and has been an elite run producer.
The hope for the Giants at this point should be that once Adames gets going, the offense will be able to take off and put the team in an even better position to succeed.
Until that happens, though, it's safe to say this signing has yet to pay dividends just yet.