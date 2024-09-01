Legendary San Francisco Giants Manager’s Son to Make MLB Debut on Sunday
When he retired last year, Dusty Baker had hoped that leaving a full-time role in the game would give him more time to see his family and watch his son, Darren, play baseball.
Well, on Sunday, Baker — now a special assistant to the San Francisco Giants — will get to live out every father’s dream.
Per Nats Talk, the Washington Nationals were set to call Darren Baker up from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday when rosters expand, which would allow the 25-year-old to put on a Major League uniform as an active player for the first time.
It also makes the younger Baker just the latest prospect to join the Nationals, as there is a youth movement on at the Major League level that includes two of the game’s top prospects in outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews.
Baker, in his fourth professional season, has put together a great campaign, as he’s slashed .285/.348/.340/.688 with 20 doubles, two triples and 49 RBI. The second baseman isn’t much of a power hitter, but he was red-hot in August, as he batted .337 and had a 16-game hitting streak.
Giants fans know the younger Baker well from his days around his father when he was the manager of the team. He’s also part of one of the most iconic moments in Giants World Series history.
In Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, San Francisco slugger J.T. Snow pulled Darren out of the way during a play at the plate. Darren was serving as a bat boy during the game.
The Nationals are facing the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, another team that Baker managed during his illustrious career in the dugout.
He is one of a handful of managers with more than 2,000 career wins. He finished his career as 2,183-1,862. He’s also one of a few managers that have World Series rings as players and managers.
Baker’s managerial career started with the Giants in 1993 and spent a decade leading the Giants to two NL West titles, three playoff berths and the 2002 World Series, where the Giants lost to the Los Angeles Angels.
Baker finished with an 840-715 record with the Giants.
After leaving the Giants, he went immediately to the same job with the Chicago Cubs and led them from 2003-06. Following that, he managed the Cincinnati Reds (2008-13) and the Washington Nationals (2016-17) and the Houston Astros (2020-23).
After his retirement, the Giants hired him to assist president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and team president Larry Baer in baseball operations, alongside two other Giants legends in Barry Bonds and Will Clark.