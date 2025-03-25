Longtime San Francisco Giants Favorite Finds Intriguing and Unlikely New Home
Long-time baseball personality Renel Brooks-Moon is getting back into the game in an unusual way after her untimely leave. Known as the beloved San Francisco Giants public address announcer, Brooks-Moon gave her voice to baseball fans for 24 years.
Her time with the Giants came to an end when a contract dispute was unable to be resolved prior to the 2024 season. Just one year later, however, her voice can be heard in a stadium once again; just not in the way fans are accustomed to.
Brooks-Moon will be making her reappearance in the baseball world as the in-stadium public announcer, reading off player names for MLB's licensed video game, "MLB The Show 15."
Her responsibilities in the game will be shared with the current Baltimore Orioles' PA announcer, Adrienne Roberson.
In an interview with SFGATE, Brooks-Moon expressed her gratitude to be back in the game, commenting on the love she has for baseball and San Francisco.
"I’m still a part of the game and the sport that I love. It’s my favorite sport. It’s just such a huge blessing — and it’s so much fun," she said.
Her new role will bring a sort of comforting familiarity to the baseball world, and her acceptance of the job shows the bigger impact that the sport has on everyone close to the game.
On March 18, 2024, the announcement came that Brooks-Moon would no longer be the PA for the Giants. Despite any claims of a mutual understanding, the fanbase was still rattled by the sudden decision.
Brooks-Moon has received a multitude of praise and support over the past year following her removal from the position. Since her abrupt termination, she has be honored as Woman of the Year in Assembly District 17, given the key to the city and has been recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by former Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
It is safe to say that Brooks-Moon made quite the impact on the general community as well as the baseball community.
Brooks-Moon was elated to take on her new role, using the opportunity to visualize her new audience during the recording sessions. As she recorded the names of each and every MLB player, she realized that her legacy in the baseball world will be cemented like never before.
Of course, Brooks-Moon had already built herself into a baseball legend, but now, audiences like that of her little nephew will forever know her voice booming in the virtual stadium.
The news of this new arrangement was officially released last month, but it comes with something extra special as the Giants pass the year mark of her ousting.