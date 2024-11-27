Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Great Grade for Signing San Francisco Giants Ace
The San Francisco Giants are heading into free agency and the offseason with the desire to improve after another losing season.
It has been a challenging couple of years for the Giants and the franchise has decided to make some notable changes. Buster Posey has taken over as the president of baseball operations, and his goal will be to turn things around.
Due to San Francisco not being in the best position in terms of talent, it isn’t going to be a one-year fix for Posey. However, he seems to have a vision for the team moving forward.
After locking up Matt Chapman during the season to a long-term extension, the Giants were unable to keep Blake Snell, as he has signed with the rival, Los Angeles Dodgers.
The five-year, $182 million deal is surely going to have an impact on others in free agency. Recently, David Schoenfield of ESPN.com gave the deal a solid A- grade for the Dodgers
"Throw it all together and this is still the right move for theLos Angeles Dodgers, even given the general risk for signing free agent starters in their 30s (Snell is entering his age-32 season). There's always a big risk with free agent pitchers of any age (especially at this dollar amount), but the Dodgers did need a starter to replace free agents Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler. For an organization that can print its playoff tickets in spring training -- the Dodgers have made 12 straight trips to the postseason -- Snell's usual strong second-half performance projects as a huge plus given the Dodgers' inability to field healthy rotations come October the past two years."
After winning the World Series in 2024, Los Angeles isn’t sitting on their hands to start free agency. Snell was widely considered to be the second-best pitcher on the market behind Corbin Burnes, and the starting rotation for the Dodgers is looking loaded.
With money not really being an issue for Los Angeles, signing Snell to nearly a $200 millon contract has little to no impact on what they can do for the rest of the winter.
Adding the former Cy Young will help replace Flaherty and Buehler in the rotation, as they will also be getting Shohei Ohtani back on mound in 2025.
It seems like every offseason the Dodgers are able to sign a top free agent, and they have already landed one this winter.
Is there good news for the Giants? Sure. With Snell off the market, they can move on other options, which could include Burne, Buehler and Flaherty. With their pursuit of slugger Juan Soto unlikely to yield a deal, either, San Francisco can adjust it strategy to go after second-tier free agents.
Loading up on two or three free agents that can help in multiple areas may end up being just as productive as signing one to a mega-deal.