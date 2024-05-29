Matt Chapman’s Puppy Steals the Show Ahead of Phillies Matchup
The San Francisco Giants have won the first two games of a three game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and will face off for the final game of the series on Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday's matchup, Giants third baseman, Matt Chapman, brought in his new secret weapon to give the Giants an edge in any way possible. And it's a cute one, too.
Chapman brought his puppy, Harley, to the ballpark to have some fun during batting practice. This isn't out of the ordinary, and you see it a lot. There's nothing better than seeing a player and his dog play fetch in the outfield before the game!
This time, Harley tried to give the Giants a bit of an edge by running into the infield and interrupting the Phillies players taking ground balls. He got excited and went to take the ball away from Bryson Stott and succeeded in his mission. Stott had a good laugh, and Chapman happily carried Harley away for some more fun.
Harley is a certified Good Boy.
The Giants third baseman has been a weapon in his own right during the month of May. Since May 8, he has been one of the Giants hottest hitters and showed why he earned a three year deal in the offseason.
In that time span, Chapman is hitting .314 with a .993 OPS, four home runs and 13 RBIs, with seven doubles on top of that. He has improved his plate discipline as well, walking nine times in that span. He had walked nine times the entire season before that. He's been so hot, that he raised his OPS from .595 to .729 in just those 18 games.
He also made one of the best plays to end a game you will see.
The Giants and Phillies face off for the third game of the series at 12:45 pm. Kyle Harrison will take the bump with the Giants looking for the sweep, and he faces off against Christopher Sanchez. Time will tell if Harley's sabotage will pay off.