Maui Ahuna Excited About Giants Hiring His Former Coach Tony Vitello
The San Francisco Giants have made one of the most out-of-the-box hires in recent memory with Tony Vitello.
The former Tennessee head coach was hired to take over as manager of the Giants earlier this week by president of baseball operations Buster Posey. It’s a risk. It’s a four-year contract. It will be scrutinized for the entirety of Vitello’s tenure.
The baseball world has plenty of opinions. So do Giants prospects that played for Vitello at Rocky Top.
Maui Ahuna on Tony Vitello
Maui Ahuna is a native of Hawaii who came stateside in 2020 to play college baseball at Kansas. He spent two seasons with the Jayhawks and became one of the Big 12’s best players before he transferred to Tennessee to play for Vitello in 2023. He batted .312 with eight home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games.
That was enough to get him on the Giants’ radar, who made him the fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft and paid him a $500,000 bonus to start his pro career. Ahuna is the Giants No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline and, if he makes it to the Majors, he’ll play for his old coach. He’s excited about the prospect, as he told MLB Pipeline’s Jesse Borek during a break from the Arizona Fall League this week.
“A lot of guys are going to have doubts about him because all they see is videos of him chewing umpires out or the way he carries himself during the game,” Ahuna said. “But outside of that he's the greatest human being, you know? You can have a simple conversation with him and he's not gonna make it awkward or anything like that. He's the greatest guy to have a simple conversation with. But he’s going to be the best coach for the San Francisco Giants.”
In 97 minor league games Ahuna has slashed .269/.370/.432 with nine home runs and 59 RBI. The shortstop has dealt with injuries both seasons and has only played to High-A Eugene. He hopes the AFL will act as a booster to get him to Double-A Richmond next season.
Vitello takes over the Giants after spending eight seasons at Tennessee, where he spent eight seasons rebuilding the Volunteers into one of the best baseball programs in NCAA Division I. That reached a zenith in 2024 when he guided Tennessee to 60 wins and the Men’s College World Series championship in 2024. He also took the program to the MCWS in 2021 and 2023. He also led the program to two SEC regular-season and tournament championships.
Before that, the collegiate infielder at Missouri was an assistant coach at Missouri, TCU and Arkansas.