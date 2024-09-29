MLB Expert Reveals Top Pitchers for San Francisco Giants in 2024
It has been a challenging season once again for the San Francisco Giants, as they didn’t reach the playoffs, and it feels like the franchise has fallen into mediocrity.
The Giants came into the 2024 campaign hoping to compete for a playoff sport in the National League. However, as the fourth-best team in their own division, San Francisco was never really a contender this season.
As the team prepares for the offseason, they know that there will be a good amount of work to be done. The lineup is going to need to add some bats to help support Matt Chapman and a few young players.
While the lineup had some struggles this season, the pitching staff for the Giants overall was pretty good.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top-5 pitchers for the Giants this year in this order: Logan Webb, Blake Snell, Ryan Walker, Tyler Rogers, Kyle Harrison.
“There are few true workhorses in the game today, and Logan Webb deserves the distinction after recording at least 32 starts and 190 innings for the third consecutive season atop the Giants rotation. The 27-year-old also earned a long-overdue first All-Star selection and should show up on his fair share of NL Cy Young ballots. One of the best under-the-radar performances of the 2024 season belongs to reliever Ryan Walker, who has a 1.94 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 in 75 appearances while tallying nine wins, 10 saves and 21 holds. The 28-year-old has plugged a major hole at the back of the bullpen after Camilo Doval was demoted from the closer's role.”
Webb is certainly deserving of the top spot in the rankings, as the veteran right-hander put together another strong season. For Snell, the slow start to the season with injuries certainly held him back from what he would have liked to accomplish this season, but since he’s been healthy, he has looked like himself from 2023.
Snell’s contract situation will be one of the big storylines for San Francisco this offseason, as it’s hard to imagine that he doesn’t opt out and become a free agent again.
In the bullpen, both Walker and Rogers were deserving of being mentioned, as they both pitched very well this year. Walker appears like he will be the closer of the future for the Giants, as he totaled an ERA under 2.00 and a WAR of 2.7 this season.
While the Giants will have some areas to address this offseason, their pitching staff certainly put together a solid season, even with Snell missing time early on.