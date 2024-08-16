MLB Insider Drops Disappointing Prediction About San Francisco Giants' Ace
The 2024 MLB season did not get off to a great start for San Francisco Giants' ace Blake Snell. After being signed late in the offseason, he struggled mightily to begin the year.
Of course, he was also dealing with injury issues. He never truly got fully healthy until July 9th. Since that point in time, Snell has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.
In July, he made four starts. He didn't get a single decision, but he pitched 24.0 innings, gave up just two earned runs, walked seven, and struck out 30.
So far in the month of August, it has been more of the same from Snell. He has made three starts, going 2-0 and giving up just three earned runs, seven walks, and 30 strikeouts. He has remained elite.
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, Snell will have the opportunity to opt out of his deal and re-enter free agency if he chooses to do so.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has made his prediction for what Snell will do. He sees the 31-year-old starter opting out and testing the waters of free agency.
"Blake Snell has been incredible over the last seven starts. I believe that he will opt out and not take that $30 million option for next year."
That is a very disappointing prediction for the Giants. They would love for him to stick around another year.
All of that being said, San Francisco could very well get aggressive and try to bring him back on a longer deal. The two sides have to be liking how things are going right now.
Quite a few teams around the league will be looking for starting pitching. If Snell does opt out and the Giants do want to re-sign him, they will have a lot of competition.
With how Snell has been pitching of late, there is a good chance that he will be one of the most popular names on the market.
Only time will tell what the outcome of the situation between Snell and San Francisco ends up being. It does seem likely that he will opt out of his current deal, but that doesn't mean the relationship is over.
Hopefully, the Giants will be able to bring him back and he can keep pitching at the level that he has been showing over his last seven starts.