MLB Insider Drops New Report On San Francisco Giants Trade Deadline Plans
The San Francisco Giants finally got back on track on Wednesday night, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks by a final score of 9-3. It was a breath of fresh air in what has been a disappointing stretch for the team.
Prior to the win over the Diamondbacks, the Giants had lost six straight games. After the win, San Francisco holds a 30-33 record and are in third place in the NL West division race.
Right now, they're eight games back from the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
While there is still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, there has been a lot of speculation about what the future could hold.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the Giants could very well be a team to keep a close eye on.
Some fans have been hoping that San Francisco could find a way to part ways with big-money players like Matt Chapman and Blake Snell. Both players have been unable to live up to their hype and contract.
However, that doesn't seem likely at this point in time.
Chapman has certainly been better than Snell, although injuries have played a big part in the star pitcher's rough campaign.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed some new intel about the Giants' potential trade deadline plans. He doesn't see them being able to move either Chapman or Snell.
"In terms of bigger names, third baseman Matt Chapman and left-hander Blake Snell both have opt-outs after this season and teams automatically devalue players with that sort of optionality, making them likely to stay regardless of San Francisco’s tack."
While Passan does not see San Francisco being able to move either Chapman or Snell, even if they wanted to, he does see some prime candidates to be shipped out of town.
Passan mentioned that Michael Conforto is a "reasonable bet" to be traded before the deadline. He also stated that there are teams around the league who would "gladly add LaMonte Wade Jr."
More than likely, the Giants will end up losing both Snell and Chapman to MLB free agency in the offseason. Both players seem like probably candidates to utilize the opt-outs that they have in their respective contracts.
All of that being said, San Francisco is still going to be a very interesting team to watch ahead of the deadline.
They have quite a few players that could be available, depending on their price tag and what other teams are looking to acquire.
The Giants will have plenty of opportunities to make moves if they want to.