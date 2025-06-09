MLB Insider Shares Bold Take on San Francisco Giants Postseason Potential
The San Francisco Giants surprised a lot of people with the hot start they got off to in the 2025 MLB regular season.
But, many were not convinced it was a level they would be able to maintain throughout the entire campaign. Doubters were proven somewhat correct in May, with the Giants following their 19-10 start with a tough 13-16 stretch through the end of the month.
However, they have heated up again to start June.
San Francisco is riding a five-game winning streak, coming off a sweep of the Atlanta Braves, which followed taking the last two games of a four-game set against their National League West rivals, the San Diego Padres.
The recent victories have been nail-bitters, all by one run, pushing the team’s record to 16-12 in one-run affairs.
People are beginning to take notice of the Giants again, as their hot start is no longer being considered a fluke. Only one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings, San Francisco is here to stay.
One of the people who likes what they see from the team is MLB insider Jon Morosi, who spoke very highly of the Giants during a recent appearance on MLB Network.
He revealed on X that San Francisco is his under-the-radar pick to go deep into the MLB playoffs this year.
The strength of this team, which will guide them through the regular season and deep into October, is their pitching staff.
Anchoring the starting rotation are Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, both performing like All-Stars and Cy Young Award candidates.
The team is also receiving excellent contributions from youngsters Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong, who are both showcasing the immense upside they possess.
Even more productive than their starting rotation has been their bullpen, which is arguably the best in baseball right now.
Camilo Doval, Tyler Rogers, Randy Rodriguez and Erik Miller have all been incredible for manager Bob Melvin. Before moving into the rotation, Birdsong and Kyle Harrison were finding success as relievers, too.
For the Giants to realize the bold prediction Morosi shared, their offense has to start producing more consistently. Expect them to be active ahead of the trade deadline in search of some bats, with first base and corner outfielder help being the most pressing needs even after a recent roster shake up.
