San Francisco Giants Trade Longtime First Baseman to AL West Franchise
The San Francisco Giants completed a significant trade on Sunday evening after finishing off the sweep against the struggling Atlanta Braves.
According to an announcement from the Los Angeles Angels franchise, the Giants completed a trade with their American League in-state rival which sees recently designated longtime first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. traded to the Angels.
Wade Jr. is acquired by Los Angeles along with cash considerations in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations.
San Francisco DFA'd Wade Jr. this past week as part of a major roster shakeup that saw Sam Huff receive the same fate and second baseman Christian Koss also optioned back to Triple-A.
The Giants decided to bring up former high profile prospect Dominic Smith in favor of Wade Jr., and Smith has actually collected four hits in his first five games since returning to the big leagues.
Wade Jr. on the other hand has struggled significantly all season despite being fully healthy and playing in 50 games. He owns a slash line of .167/.275/.271 on the year and was responsible for a bWAR of -1.1.
The second half of last season was a disaster for Wade Jr. as well, now making it nearly a full calendar year he's been in a slump.
During his San Francisco career which spanned five seasons, Wade Jr. slashed .240/.345/.401 with 52 home runs and 176 RBI over 488 games played.
Though things came to an ugly end with the Giants, fans in the Bay Area will surely be following the remainder of his career closely to see if he can get back on track.
