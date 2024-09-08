MLB Insider Shares Update on Future for San Francisco Giants Front Office
The San Francisco Giants are a team that a lot of people are going to be keeping an eye on once the MLB offseason rolls around. One of the biggest questions will be who is leading the front office.
Right now, that job is held by Farhan Zaidi, who is the team’s president of baseball operations. After a very busy offseason leading into the 2024 campaign, there are questions about whether or not he will be returning.
The Giants were aggressive, bringing in several veterans to help push the team forward. They signed Blake Snell in free agency coming off his Cy Young Award-winning season and third baseman Matt Chapman.
San Francisco also acquired former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in a trade with the Seattle Mariners to further bolster the rotation behind their ace Logan Webb.
Despite those presumed upgrades, the team is still on the outside looking in of the postseason picture. 70-73 on the season, the Giants are likely going to miss the postseason for a third straight season and seventh time in the last eight years.
After such an underwhelming season, there is some questioning whether Zaidi will be brought back for another offseason. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has put to rest those rumors.
According to Nightengale in a recent piece, a recent major move by the team signals that Zaidi will be back for at least one more season.
“The San Francisco Giants climbed over the luxury tax, brought in manager Bob Melvin and still have a losing season, but if Farhan Zaidi is trusted to negotiate a long-term contract for third baseman Matt Chapman, he is expected to return for at least one more year,” he wrote.
Last week, Chapman and the team agreed to a six-year, $151 million deal. He was rewarded for a solid bounceback campaign, as he has a slash line of .249/.333/.444 across 522 at-bats with 22 home runs and 69 RBI.
The four-time Gold Glove winner has surpassed nearly all of his statistics from a disappointing 2023 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
A deal of that magnitude likely would not be worked out by someone in the front office who was going to be shown the door in a few weeks. It will be interesting to see what other moves Zaidi makes this offseason as he will squarely be on the hot seat.