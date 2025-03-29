National League Executive Believes San Francisco Giants Will Have Breakout Season
The San Francisco Giants got off to a nice start to their campaign on Opening Day with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Coming into the year, it was hard to predict what type of team the Giants would be. This winter, they made a couple of notable additions, but also lost some key pieces from last year.
For the last several years, the team has been mediocre at best, but they did improve the lineup in a significant way this winter.
While San Francisco might be an improved team, the National League West is arguably the best division in baseball. With the reigning champions at the top of the division in the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants will also have to compete with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, despite the division being a challenging one, San Francisco is coming into the season ready to compete and snap out of the mediocrity that they have been stuck in.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com (subscription required) recently polled MLB executives about what team can break out in 2025. One National League executive had his eye on the Giants coming into the year.
"Love their starting pitching depth," another NL exec said of the Giants. "Liked the [Willy] Adames signing, Jung Hoo Lee being healthy all year will certainly help, and they have more talented arms in the upper minors that could help down the stretch."
In baseball, the old saying goes that there is no such thing as too much pitching. That saying might be even more true in today’s game with pitchers not going nearly as deep into games and injuries unfortunately becoming more prevalent.
For San Francisco, their starting rotation has some serious upside if things go right, and that gives them the potential to be superb this campaign.
With Logan Webb and the top of the rotation, the Giants have their steady ace on the staff. The right-hander sometimes gets overlooked, but he is an excellent pitcher in the league.
Where the potential really lies for San Francisco is with their two former Cy Young award winners.
If Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander are able to pitch like they have in the past, this rotation could be special. Both are coming off missing a lot of time last year, so there is a lot of uncertainty.
However, both performed well this spring and look to be ready to have strong seasons.
While the Giants don’t need them to contend for the NL CY Young this campaign, if they can be All-Star caliber pitchers, the sky is the limit for this pitching staff.
If the starting rotation ends up becoming elite, San Francisco is certainly a team that can have a breakout season.