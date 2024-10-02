New San Francisco Giants Executive Shares Excitement, Looks to Next Hire
The San Francisco Giants made a big swing by firing Farhan Zaidi and replacing him with Buster Posey in the role of President of Baseball Operations. Many former teammates of Posey have come out in support of the move, but with him having very little experience it's a pretty big unknown. Regardless, much of the San Francisco fanbase has been positive towards the move and his introductory press conference garnered much excitement for the future.
After his press conference, Posey talked to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area for the "Giants Talk" podcast, discussing his excitement for his new gig and his thoughts on hiring a new general manager.
"I'm just excited to be a part of the team again. Hopefully be a part of supporting the team that's on the field and the next great team in San Francisco," he began.
Posey knows all about great teams in the Bay Area. He won a Rookie of the Year, an MVP and three World Series as a member of the Giants, and was even a member of a 107 win club. He wanted the new challenge, and will now be involved in the day-to-day aspects of the team.
"There's a lot of good things. There's a lot of positive, you got a guy in Ramos that came on and looked like he's going to be a potential everyday guy for years to come. Fitzgerald was really impressive. Birdsong struck out ten batters in four innings in his last outing. You've got Harrison, Roupp's looking good, I could name a handful of other guys that look very promising," he said of the team as it's currently constructed.
However, he continued to go on and say that the goal is to always be in the playoffs. There are solid bones to this team, but it seems as if Posey is going to want to continue to get better. He won't be doing that alone, as he will look to hire a GM.
"As soon as I'm done here, it's downstairs or finding a space somewhere and sitting down with some of the guys that are here and start breaking some of that down. So, there's no, really, honeymoon period in this. It's hit the ground running, and as I mentioned, try to find a general manager that has some of the attributes that we hold highly within the organization," he explained of this upcoming offseason.
The GM hire will be a big one as it will officially kick of the Buster Posey Era. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle says that some of the names being considered include former Giants GM Brian Sabean, assistant GM Jeremy Shelley, Posey's former agent Jeff Berry and former Miami Marlins manager Kim Ng.
The hire in itself excited fans, but now it is time to get back to the nuts and bolts of baseball for Posey and company.