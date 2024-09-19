NL West Rival Suggested To Go ‘All In’ for San Francisco Giants Ace
The San Francisco Giants will face the reality of likely losing Blake Snell in the next few months.
The left-hander essentially signed a one-year prove-it contract with the Giants in the offseason, as he has player options in 2024 and 2025.
The expectation around the league is for him to opt out of his deal and test free agency.
Last time around, San Francisco was fortunate to get him as late as they did.
However, that's also something that Snell needs to keep in the back of his mind. If free agency didn't go as planned after winning his second Cy Young Award, who's to say that this time will be any different after he's only pitched in 98.0 innings and has still had command issues?
Nonetheless, there should be suitors for him, and the Giants understand that.
An interesting one was suggested by Jordan Llanes of Clutch Points, who urged the Colorado Rockies to pursue him.
"Snell definitely fits the idea of an ace, even if his performance doesn't match his talent level at times. He's pitched 92 innings on the season and is coming off the second Cy Young win of his career. He could once again hit free agency, as he has an option with the San Francisco Giants after this campaign. Would a team like the Rockies give him a long-term deal like one he was searching for last offseason? If Snell reaches free agency, then they would have to try."
The idea of Snell pitching at Coors Field is interesting. While historically, many pitchers have avoided pitching at the ballpark due to its high elevation, he might welcome the challenge if they're willing to give him the money he's looking for.
At the end of the day, this looks to be the last big opportunity for him to get paid due to his age, so he simply might be looking for as much money as he can get.
If the Washington natives' counting stats aren't what they typically are, it might not be the biggest deal to him.
For many reasons, the 31-year-old might be the most conflicting free agent on the market.
On one hand, he's been one of the better arms in baseball over the past decade. Conversely, he's dealt with some injuries and doesn't pitch late into games.
Those are factors that'll be heavily against him in the winter.
Nonetheless, a lot of signs point to him getting a sizeable contract despite some of the concerns.