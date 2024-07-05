One Perfect MLB Trade Deadline Target for San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants are a team that has been relatively quiet in the MLB rumor mill. While they are still within striking distance in the National League Wild Card race, there haven't been a lot of big rumors connecting them to an attempt to pull off a sizable trade.
With the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away, the rumors should start heating up soon.
Currently, the Giants hold a 43-45 record. They are in a position where a trade or two could propel them to contention.
Add in the fact that San Francisco will be getting some major pitching reinforcements soon and it makes the trade deadline even more interesting. Blake Snell, Robbie Ray, Kyle Harrison, and Alex Cobb are all working their way back to the mound.
Keeping that in mind, the Giants could consider pursuing an impact bat before the trade deadline. One name has emerged as a potential target and would be a perfect trade deadline addition.
That name is Chicago Cubs first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Throughout the 2024 season thus far in 74 games, Bellinger has hit .274/.335/.425 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI. His numbers haven't been huge, but he has still been impactful for the Cubs.
Unfortunately for Chicago, the team has not been able to find success. That has led the Cubs to being potential sellers ahead of the deadline.
If they do place Bellinger on the trade block, San Francisco should be one of the teams calling with interest.
Bellinger is the kind of bat that can change everything for a team. When he's hot, he's among the best hitters in baseball. On the other hand, when he's cold, he usually isn't that bad.
Looking ahead to the future, Bellinger does have two years left on his contract after 2024. However, he also has potential outs in both of those years. It seems very possible that he could opt out of his deal at the end of the 2024 season and look for a new long-term contract.
Should the Giants be able to pull off a deal for Bellinger, they would have a decent shot at re-signing him. They have money to spend and he could be a long-term fixture for their lineup.
At 28 yeras old, Bellinger fits a long-term outlook for San Francisco as well. He could help them win in 2024 and for years to come if the two sides stay together.
While there is certainly no guarantee that Bellinger will be traded, he would be a perfect target for the Giants. If they want to make a quality addition to their lineup, they should try to call Chicago and see if they can get something done for the former MVP.