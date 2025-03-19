Oracle Park Could Provide Another Career Revival for San Francisco Giants New Star
The San Francisco Giants have struggled to convince big-name free agents to sign with the club.
A major deterrent for positional players is their home field, Oracle Park, which routinely grades out as one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in baseball.
Convincing a slugger to play half of his games in that environment is a tough sell. But, Buster Posey proved in his first season as the president of baseball operations that it is possible, landing Willy Adames with a seven-year, $182 million contract this winter.
Adames wasn’t the only major addition made to the team.
The Giants also signed future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal.
Coming off the least productive season of his career, it would be unrealistic to expect him to step into the role vacated by Blake Snell, who opted out of his contract and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent.
Verlander's struggles are a major reason why he missed out on the top 50 starting pitchers ranks that MLB insiders put together at The Athletic (paid subscription required).
Given a rating of 49, Verlander landed amongst the honorable mentions alongside his former teammate, Max Scherzer, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and received a rating of 53.
It is a considerable drop off for both veterans from where they were in the ranks at this point last year.
The new San Francisco pitcher had a rating of 75, which would have placed him inside the top 20 heading into the upcoming season.
Will he be able to outperform expectations and prove he has something left in the tank?
Oracle Park could help get Verlander back on track.
“Verlander will earn $15 million pitching in the Bay Area, in a ballpark that one evaluator suggested could aid a revival,” The Athletic writers stated.
If Cactus League play is an indication of what is to come, the writing off of Verlander was certainly premature.
He has made four appearances, pitching 16 innings with a 1.69 ERA.
All of his ratios look excellent with a 6.8 H/9, 2.3 BB/9 and 3.75 SO/BB.
Prior to the injury in 2024, Verlander’s numbers were very similar to what he provided down the stretch in 2023, whether it be his velocity or production.
If he can avoid injuries, not something easily done at 42 years old, San Francisco is going to be very happy with their investment.